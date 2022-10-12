Are you brave enough to sleep in the ‘Ghostbusters’ firehouse this Halloween?

By Emmy Abbassi, CNN

There’s something strange going on in this Oregon neighborhood.

Sony and vacation rental company Vacasa have teamed up to offer one courageous group of friends an exclusive three-night stay in the Ghostbusters Firehouse.

The building, recreated from the 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” is in Portland — not New York City, where the film takes place. But it’s still the perfect place from which to launch a ghost-catching business.

The three-story firehouse features all the essentials: a P.K.E. Meter, Ghost Traps, Proton Packs, an Aura Video-Analyzer and an Ecto-Containment Unit to store the evil spirits you catch. Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters’ vehicle, is even parked in the firehouse bay.

Guests can wear the famous Ghostbusters fight suits and snack on Stay Puft Marshmallows, among other creepy activities. Just try not to make eye contact with the cursed painting of “Vigo the Carpathian,” the main antagonist of 1989’s “Ghostbusters II.”

“We’re dedicated to the details, and this Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland is no exception,” Allison Lowrie, chief marketing officer at Vacasa, told CNN.

“Every room brings a new discovery, from an interactive Ghost Containment Unit to symmetrical book stacking and walls upon walls of scientific, ghost-hunting equipment. It’s designed to be enjoyed by Ghostbusters superfans and travelers with a sense of ’80s nostalgia alike.”

The immersive experience will take place from October 28 to 31, the perfect time of year to stir up spirits.

Guests brave enough to book the three-night stay can do so on October 21 at 10 a.m. PT for a nightly rate of $19.84. That rate was chosen in honor of the year Ghostbusters debuted, Vacasa said in a news release. The experience is first-come, first-serve, so mark your calendars.

And fear not, even if you can’t stay at the firehouse, you can still check out a Matterport 360 virtual tour of the building on the rental listing.

