The volcano-inspired superyacht concept with a ‘molten staircase’

From spaceships, to sharks, and even diamonds, inspiration can come from all kinds of places when it comes to creating new and innovative superyacht concepts.

And this new volcano-inspired design from Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 looks like it has the potential to be truly explosive.

Measuring 262 feet (80 meters), Forge is actually devised to resemble the silhouette of a volcano on the water, and judging from newly released renderings, the effect is pretty dramatic.

Made from aluminum, the pyramid-shaped superstructure, which has a black and orange exterior and an ice-class steel hull, and what the designer describes as a “molten staircase,” although it looks like suspiciously like a typical staircase.

Distinctive silhouette

With an estimated price tag of up to $100 million, the vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests within its eight suites.

Featuring fold-out balconies as well as a walk-around bridge deck and the aforementioned staircase, which leads to a counterflow swimming pool, Forge is as eye-catching as it gets.

According to Glasson, the vessel’s distinctive shape will allow for vaulted ceilings in the sky lounge, one of the many impressive features on board.

Guests will also be able to take advantage of an on board health club complete with a fully equipped gym, as well as a sauna and a floatation tank.

Captivating concept

As for entertainment, the vessel is to have its own private cinema, with a dedicated VR space, as well as a tender garage filled with a range of water toys, such as jet skis, extreme sports equipment, and scuba and snorkeling gear.

Fitted with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, the vessel will have a range of around 5,000 nautical miles (around 8,046 kilometers).

While it’s simply a concept at the moment, the superyacht would likely take around two and a half to three years to build if it were to be picked up, according to Glasson.

Although there’s been no “serious” interest from buyers as yet, the concept has been garnering plenty of attention since it was first revealed earlier this month.

The impressive design comes just months after Glasson’s futuristic superyacht concept Solar Express, inspired by 2004 movie “The Polar Express,” was unveiled.

Meanwhile, Italian studio Gabriele Teruzzi Yachts & Design, unveiled the 110-meter (360 feet) Stella del Sud concept, inspired by the famous Cartier 128 carat diamond, earlier this year.

