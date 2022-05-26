Inside Emma Stone’s Malibu home, on the market for $4.3 million

Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Emma Stone is selling her cliffside Malibu home and it’s going for a cool $4.3 million dollars.

The breezy, midcentury dwelling — with three-bedrooms and two-bathrooms — was built in 1958. Stone and her husband, comedian and director Dave McCary, purchased and renovated the property in 2018, according to Architectural Digest. Four years later, it is being listed for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty.

Details from the listing reveal a 1,764-square-foot, light-filled home with sweeping ocean views. The tranquil primary bedroom has ceiling-to-floor glass windows facing the Pacific and a sloped roof, creating a dreamy atmosphere.

The house also includes a recreation room, art studio and dining room, and features an airy open kitchen and living room with a cozy white central fireplace.

The home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and is surrounded by eucalyptus, yucca and blue agave across over three coastal acres.

Stone and McCary have been mostly private about their relationship but got engaged in 2019, with McCary announcing the news through an Instagram post showing off Stone’s nontraditional pearl engagement ring. The couple quietly welcomed their first child in May this year.

Most recently, Stone made an appearance at the Met Gala, where she repurposed her wedding after-party dress designed by Louis Vuitton. This month, she modeled in a new campaign for the luxury brand and has been making appearances for her new short film “Bleat,” a silent black-and-white film by Yorgos Lanthimos, who also directed “The Favourite.”

