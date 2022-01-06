Kim Mi-soo, South Korean actress and model, dies age 29

Gawon Bae and Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Kim Mi-soo, a South Korean actress who appeared in the Disney+ series “Snowdrop” and Netflix’s “Hellbound,” has died at the age of 29.

The budding TV star and model’s death was announced in a statement from her agency, Landscape Entertainment, which was sent to multiple media organizations on Wednesday.

“We’re having to share an extremely heartbreaking and sad news. Actor Kim Mi-soo has suddenly left us on January 5,” the statement reads.

The agency has issued a plea to people to refrain from spreading rumors and speculative reports. No cause of death was given.

“The bereaved are currently extremely heartbroken at this sudden grievous news.

“We sincerely ask to refrain from sharing rumors or speculative reports, so the shocked and saddened family can reverently commemorate the late actor.

“The funeral will be held in private in accordance with the family’s will.

“We hope you would pray for the late actor to rest in peace, and once again, we send our deepest condolences to late Kim’s last journey.”

Kim’s death comes just weeks after “Snowdrop”– a political drama set amid the 1987 democracy movement in South Korea — premiered on Disney+.

On the show, Kim — whose name is also written as Kim Misu — had a supporting role as student activist Yeo Jungmin.

In Netflix’s apocalyptic series “Hellbound,” Kim played Deacon Young-In, one of the members of the cult-like New Truth Society.

