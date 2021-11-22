World’s highest 360-degree infinity pool opens in Dubai

Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

Dubai has turned breaking world records into something of an art form over the years, and the emirate now has yet another to add to its list.

The world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool has just opened at the Palm Tower, a hotel and residential building from developer Nakheel that offers showstopping views of the Dubai skyline.

Set at a height of 200 meters, Aura Skypool encompasses a 750-square-meter pool deck on the 50th floor of the new landmark, which is also home to the St. Regis Dubai, located in Palm Jumeirah.

Uninterrupted views

Described as “an island in the sky,” the space also features a lounge filled with VIP sun beds, as well as a bar serving cocktail and tapas dishes.

Those keen to take a dip in deep in the blue-tiled pool have the option to book either a morning or sunset session, while day tickets are available for visitors with a little more time on their hands.

The entry fee starts at $46 (170 AED) for morning visits and rises to $163 (600 AED) for a full day VIP “island” experience with access to the entire Aura area.

“Aura is truly unlike any other destination in the UAE and the world,” Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality, the company behind the infinity pool, said in a statement last month.

Record breaker

“With 360-degree views of some of the world’s most iconic sights, from the manmade Palm Jumeirah — celebrating this year 20 years since its construction — through to Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ain Dubai — all in one view, it’s a breathtaking new destination that will continue to showcase the very best of Dubai.”

The launch of Aura Skypool comes months after The View at The Palm, a 240-meter high observation deck, opened on the 52nd floor of the spectacular tower, while the building also features the Middle East’s first SushiSamba restaurant.

Meanwhile, the world’s tallest infinity pool inside a building, a 293.906 meters high bathing spot on the 77th floor of the Address Beach Resort in Dubai’s Jumeirah Gate, was entered into the Guinness World Book of Record earlier this year.

Unlike the Aura Skypool, the pool is only open to hotel guests, aged 21 and older. However, diners who book a table at rooftop restaurant Zeta Seventy Seven, which is situated right across from the pool, can also get a taste of the view, as well as a good look at the record-breaking pool.

