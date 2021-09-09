Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists now

CNN - Style

Forrest Brown and Brekke Fletcher, CNN

For much of 2021, US passport holders have seen an expanding list of international travel options. But with the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, that list has started contracting a little.

On August 30, the European Union recommended that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its member states, though it’s still up to each country in the EU to make the final decision.

Total US cases are around the 40.5 million mark since the pandemic started. The Delta variant grows more concerning by the week. Some nations are overwhelmed by Covid cases as well as some US states.

In the end, it’s up to you to decide whether travel to international destinations is a good idea. The health risks are obvious if you’re not fully vaccinated. Nations might change their rules at any time. You may have to adhere to strict curfews and mask mandates. Violations could involve big fines and even jail time.

If you want expert input into your decision, the US State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide Covid-19 risk assessments by country. Both agencies rate many of the countries open to US travelers at Level 4, the highest risk for Covid-19. Also, remember that all air passengers 2 and older must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that’s no more than three days old to enter the United States.

List of nations

What follows is a curated, alphabetical list of countries and territories where it’s still possible for US passport holders to go for a vacation. Click the links at the end of each destination for important information on:

— Presenting negative results from Covid-19 tests to enter (including time limits to take the test, types of tests allowed and additional tests upon arrival).

— Quarantines (if any) and health screenings.

— Possible exemptions from the rules for the fully vaccinated, people recovered from a recent case of Covid-19 or children.

— Health insurance requirements, curfews and lockdowns.

— Different rules if you’re arriving from a third country vs. the United States.

These are all things you need to research before you book your trip. People testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival or while visiting can expect to go into quarantine. Rules for land entry may be different.

Albania

UPDATE: This southeastern European country has a gorgeous Adriatic coastline. Starting September 6, testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or with proof of Covid-19 recovery. No quarantine. US Embassy.

Anguilla

This upscale British island in the Eastern Caribbean is open only to the fully vaccinated. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Anguilla International Travelers.

Antigua and Barbuda

This independent nation in the eastern Caribbean, known for sheltered bays and historical sites, is open. Testing required. Quarantine requirements differ based on vaccination status. US Embassy | Antigua and Barbuda government website.

Armenia

From the historic capital of Yerevan to wild national parks, Armenia is open to US tourists. Testing or proof of vaccination required; quarantines in some circumstances. US Embassy | Armenia’s official Covid-19 travel website.

Aruba

Scroll down to the Dutch Caribbean entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.

Austria

US citizens can now visit this Alpine nation renowned for its culture and food. Testing required to enter unless fully vaccinated or proof of past infection. Quarantine depends on vaccination status and your departure point. US Embassy | Austria Entry Requirements.

The Bahamas

Off the coast of Florida, this large chain of islands is loved for its many beaches. Testing required, even for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa.

Bangladesh

On offer: beaches, interesting architecture and cultural experiences. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy.

Barbados

This is the most easterly island in the Caribbean. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Visit Barbados website | Rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers | BIMSafe travel app

Belgium

UPDATE: Home to historic Bruges and busy Brussels, Belgium is open only if you’re fully vaccinated. No pre-travel test needed. Testing and quarantine required upon arrival. US Embassy | Belgium Embassy | Belgium color codes for nations | Passenger Locator Form

Belize

English is spoken in this Central American nation filled with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning barrier reefs. Testing required, even for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine. US Embassy | Belize Tourism Board.

Bermuda

This island in the mid-Atlantic is renowned for its pink beaches and British flair. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place, with stricter rules if you’re not fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Bermuda Tourism Authority | Specific instructions for immunized travelers.

Bolivia

This landlocked South American country offers surreal landscapes from Andean to jungle. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. US Embassy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina features cosmopolitan Sarajevo and gorgeous lakes. Testing required with exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Bosnia Border Police

Botswana

This southern African nation is famed for its wildlife in the Okavango Delta and elsewhere. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Brazil

South America’s largest country has the lure of Rio’s festive atmosphere and the Amazon River’s mystique. Testing required; quarantines are not. US Embassy | Health declaration.

British Virgin Islands

UPDATE: This pretty island group lies just to the east of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. Testing required. Quarantine in place with exemption for the fully vaccinated. US Embassy | BVI government website | BVI Gateway website.

Canada

Canada has opened up to US leisure travelers. You must be fully vaccinated to enter. Testing still required. US Embassy | Canada Services Border Agency.

Colombia

Colombia offers Medellin, “the city of eternal spring,” and lush landscapes throughout. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Colombia’s travel website.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s rich wildlife and beautiful landscapes draw visitors. No testing or quarantines are required. US Embassy | Visit Costa Rica website | Health pass form.

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Côte d’Ivoire is a popular destination for people wanting to enjoy West African culture and food. Testing required; quarantine encouraged but not required. US Embassy | Travel declaration and fee.

Croatia

Croatia, the jewel of the Adriatic, is once again open to US leisure travelers. Testing required to enter; exemptions for the fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No standard quarantine in place. US Embassy | Croatia official entry form.

Cyprus

Both parts of this politically divided Mediterranean island are open to US tourists. The Republic of Cyprus and the northern third of the island administered by Turkish Cypriots (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) each have their own rules of entry and testing. US Embassy in Nicosia | Visit Cyprus.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic — home to enchanting Prague — has reopened to US citizens. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Czech Ministry of the Interior | Passenger Locator Form.

Denmark

Often at the top of “happiest countries” lists, Denmark accepts US travelers. Testing required; exemption for fully vaccinated. Quarantine is not required. Stricter rules for Greenland and Faroe Islands. US Embassy | Denmark tourist information.

Dominica

This rugged Eastern Caribbean island with deep valleys and 365 rivers has testing requirements. No quarantine for vaccinated visitors who are medically cleared. US Embassy | Discover Dominica | Online registration portal.

Dominican Republic

This Caribbean nation, popular for its resorts and beaches, doesn’t require tests or quarantines. US Embassy | GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form.

Dubai

Scroll down to the United Arab Emirates entry below.

Dutch Caribbean islands

Find out the important details on these various Dutch islands in the Caribbean — renowned for their hospitality and ocean life — by clicking on the links:

Aruba: Testing required. No quarantine. Aruba’s official tourism site | embarkation and disembarkation card | Aruba Visitors Insurance.

Bonaire (update): Testing required. No quarantine. US is labeled very high risk; read the requirements closely. Bonaire Crisis | Health declaration form.

Curaçao (update): Testing required. No quarantine. US is labeled very high risk; read the requirements closely. Traveling to Curaçao | Curaçao news bulletins | Passenger locator card.

Saba: Known more for its rugged landscape and hiking than beaches, little Saba is open. Click on links for latest requirements. Saba Tourism | Saba EHAS application.

Sint Maarten: An autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it shares an island with the French collectivity of Saint-Martin. Testing required. No quarantine. Sint Maarten | Health authorization application | Covid-19 health insurance.

Get more US consulate information on all of these islands here.

Ecuador

This Andean country at the equator also owns the Galápagos Islands in the Pacific. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempted. Quarantine required in some circumstances. US Embassy.

Egypt

The Nile River nation has been attracting people to see its wonders since antiquity. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Estonia

UPDATE: This Baltic nation is open to Americans. Testing required; exemption for the fully vaccinated. Quarantine required if unvaccinated. US Embassy | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Health form | Zone list.

France

US leisure travelers may enter France. Testing required unless fully vaccinated. Quarantine conditional on departure country and vaccination status. US Embassy | French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

French Polynesia

UPDATE: French Polynesia is the idealized South Pacific destination. Testing required; quarantine is not if fully vaccinated. Islands of Tahiti | FAQ document | Online ETIS form.

Georgia

Georgia is a geographical and cultural crossroads at the Caucasus Mountains. Testing required unless you’re fully vaccinated. No self-isolation for the unvaccinated under certain conditions. US Embassy | Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Germany

UPDATE: Germany has labeled the US a high-risk nation and is open to only the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. Testing and quarantine required. US Embassy | German Missions in the US

Ghana

This West African cultural jewel offers historical sites, delicious food and surfing. Testing required. No quarantine. US Embassy.

Greece

UPDATE: Greece, with its many ancient ruins and islands, is open to US travelers. Testing required; exception for the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid. No quarantine. US Embassy | Ministry of Tourism | Passenger locator form.

Grenada

This Caribbean island with lush rainforests is welcoming US visitors if fully vaccinated. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Grenada’s Ministry of Health | Travel authorization application.

Guatemala

This Central American country offers historical sites and stunning volcano landscapes. Testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or those fully recovered from Covid-19. No quarantine. US Embassy | Online health pass.

Honduras

Honduras has epic diving off Roatan Island and other locations. Testing required; fully vaccinated travelers are exempt. Conditional quarantine in some circumstances. US Embassy | Online precheck form.

Iceland

UPDATE: Geysers, glaciers, hot springs and waterfalls await in Iceland. You must be fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid to enter. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. US Embassy | Iceland travel registration.

Ireland

UPDATE: Leisure travel to Ireland is open if you’re fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. Testing and quarantine required. US Embassy | Irish government travel page | Passenger locator form.

Italy

UPDATE: Through October 25, US travelers can visit Italy if either fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. Testing required. US Embassy | Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation | Italy’s rules for Americans | Entry form | Digital passenger locator form.

Jamaica

Jamaica’s music, laid-back vibe, beaches and food draw visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy in Jamaica | Visit Jamaica website | Online travel authorization form.

Jordan

Home to the amazing ruins of Petra, Dead Sea coastline and the dazzling landscape of the Wadi Rum, Jordan is open to US vacationers. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Declaration form.

Kenya

Kenya is a favorite African safari destination, but Nairobi’s urban beat attracts tourists, too. Testing required; no quarantine. US Embassy | Health form | Trusted Travel initiative.

Liechtenstein

This tiny nation is open. Scroll to Switzerland below for details.

Lithuania

UPDATE: This Baltic nation is made for history buffs and is open, No testing or quarantine if you’re fully vaccinated; otherwise, testing and self-isolaton required. US Embassy | Travel Lithuania | Ministry of Health | Travel questionnaire.

Luxembourg

US citizens can visit. Testing required to enter; exemptions for fully vaccinated or proof of Covid recovery. No quarantine in place. US Embassy.

The Maldives

These Indian Ocean islands are a favorite among luxury travelers. Testing is required, including for vaccinated travelers. No mandatory quarantine. US Embassy | Maldives’ official tourism website.

Malta

These sun-soaked Mediterranean islands are open to only US citizens who are fully vaccinated. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms.

Mexico

The land border between the US and Mexico remains closed through at least September 21, but US travelers can still fly there. No testing or quarantine requirements are in place. The US State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. US Embassy.

Monaco

US jet-setters can visit the Mediterranean city-state without a test if they are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. Otherwise, testing is required. Embassy of Monaco | Principaute de Monaco.

Montenegro

UPDATE: This Balkan nation is allowing US travelers. Testing required; exemptions if fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. US Embassy | Institute of Public Health of Montenegro.

Morocco

This North African favorite is open to US travelers. Testing required; even the fully vaccinated are suggested to get one. No quarantines in place. US Embassy | Visit Morocco.

Namibia

US citizens can visit this southern African desert nation that appeals to adventure travelers. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Nepal

US travelers can visit the landlocked Himalayan nation. Testing required. Quarantine requirements in place, regardless of vaccination status. US Embassy.

Netherlands

UPDATE: Starting September 6, the Netherlands will accept only fully vaccinated US citizens. Testing and quarantine required. US Embassy | Government of Netherlands | Quarantine declaration.

Nicaragua

Home to historical sites such as Granada and tropical beaches, Nicaragua is open. Testing required; quarantines are not. US Embassy | Avianca Airlines.

North Macedonia

UPDATE: North Macedonia has a part-Balkan, part-Mediterranean feel. Testing required; exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. US Embassy | TAV Macedonia.

Panama

Wildlife, beaches, mountain towns and a canal are Panama’s calling cards. Testing required; quarantine is not unless you’re unvaccinated and arrived from certain high-risk countries, including the United States. US Embassy | Visit Panama | Online health affidavit.

Peru

Peru offers up Incan history, mind-blowing scenery and delicious food. Testing required; quarantine is conditional. US Embassy | Lima airport protocols | Affidavit of health.

Poland

UPDATE: US passport holders can now see Krakow and Poland’s other wonders. No testing required, but quarantine is unless you’re fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. US Embassy | Polish Tourism Organisation.

Portugal

Portugal is currently open to US citizens. Testing is required; quarantine is a possibility. Azores and Madeira may have different requirements. US Embassy | Visit Portugal.

Romania

Romania offers mystique, wooded and mountainous landscapes and lots of history. No testing required. Quarantine in place with exceptions. US Embassy | Romanian Embassy.

Rwanda

Rwanda’s green hills and mountains are home to rare gorillas. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Visit Rwanda | Passenger locator form.

Russia

US citizens can once again visit Russia. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Covid form (PDF)

Saudi Arabia

This desert wonderland is now open. Testing required. Quarantine depends on vaccination status. US Embassy | Health disclaimer | Tawakkalna application form.

Senegal

Senegal, known for its West African beaches and music, welcomes US tourists. Testing is required; no quarantine in place. US Embassy | Passenger location form.

Serbia

Serbia is steeped in historical sites and dramatic Eastern European scenery. Testing is required but quarantines are not. US Embassy.

Seychelles

These picture-perfect Indian Ocean islands way off the east coast of Africa are open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Seychelles Travel Advisory Updates | Travel authorization

Slovenia

This European nation of gorgeous lakes is open only to the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy.

South Africa

With superb national parks, wineries and the allure of Cape Town, one of the most popular destinations in Africa is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Be aware some nations aren’t allowing entry to tourists who have recently been to South Africa. US Embassy.

South Korea

From busy Seoul to relaxing Jeju Island, South Korea is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Self-diagnosis app

Spain

UPDATE: Spain is open to US travelers only if they’re fully vaccinated. You must fill out a form and then generate a QR code to enter. US Embassy | Ministry of Health | Spain Travel Health portal | Spain travel FAQs

St. Barts

This French Caribbean island is open. Testing required. Fully vaccinated exempt from quarantine and further tests. St. Barts entry protocols

St. Kitts and Nevis

UPDATE: This Caribbean escape allows only fully vaccinated tourists to visit. Age exemptions for children 17 and younger traveling with vaccinated parents. Testing and quarantine required. US Embassy | St. Kitts Tourism | Travel authorization form.

St. Lucia

Home of the steep and towering Pitons, waterfalls and volcanic beaches, the independent Caribbean nation of St. Lucia is open. Testing required. Quarantine for nonvaccinated travelers outside Caribbean travel bubble. US Embassy | St. Lucia travel website.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Caribbean nation is open. Testing required; no exemptions for the fully vaccinated. Quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Covid-19 protocol documents | Official prearrival form.

Switzerland

UPDATE: The country’s famed Alps are open to Americans. Testing required with exemptions for the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. Quarantine for unvaccinated or not recovered from Covid. US Embassy | Swiss Travel Check | Federal Office of Public Health.

Tanzania

A favorite for big-game safaris, Indian Ocean beaches and Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania is open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Health surveillance form.

Thailand

US passport holders can visit this Southeast Asian destination famed for its temples, beautiful beaches and spicy cuisine. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Royal Thai Embassy | Certificate of entry.

Tunisia

Tunisia offers ancient ruins, desert scenery and sunny Mediterranean beaches. Testing required; no exemption for the fully vaccinated. Quarantine in place for the unvaccinated. US Embassy | Online questionnaire.

Turkey

From cosmopolitan Istanbul to rural coastal escapes, Turkey is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Form for entry.

Turks and Caicos

UPDATE: This British overseas territory northeast of Cuba and southeast of the Bahamas is known for coral reefs, ripsaw music and a low-key vibe. All visitors 16 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form.

Uganda

This lush nation in Central Africa offers gorilla trekking, Nile River rafting and beautiful lakes. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE, with its glittering towers and luxury resorts, has emerged as a major world destination in the 21st century. Testing required. Quarantine protocols depend on the emirate. US Embassy.

United Kingdom

UPDATE: Leisure travel to the UK is open. The United States was on the “amber list” as of September 4. Testing required. Quarantine in place for the unvaccinated. Rules may vary between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. US Embassy | UK government | Red, amber and green rules | Declaration form.

Zambia

Known for Victoria Falls and wildlife, Zambia is allowing visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy.

Recently removed from the open list

The following countries had been allowing US citizens to enter but have closed again or were removed by CNN Travel for other reasons:

— Bulgaria. Latest rules make direct visits difficult. US Embassy.

— Cambodia: The US Embassy reports the Southeast Asian nation has stopped issuing tourist visas; you can still apply for business-linked visas. US Embassy.

— Chile: It has closed its borders to almost all tourists through at least September 30. US Embassy.

— Ethiopia: CNN Travel has removed because of ongoing warfare in parts of the country. US Embassy.

— Israel: Temporarily closed to individual tourists. US Embassy | Israel Ministry of Health | Entry form

— Latvia: New rules make direct visits difficult. US Embassy.

— Sri Lanka: CNN awaits further information before returning this nation to the “open” list. US Embassy.

— Sweden: US tourists can no longer visit for vacation. US Embassy | Swedish Police Authority.

Omitted countries

This is a curated list and not a full listing. CNN Travel has omitted certain open countries if they had very limited numbers of US travelers before the pandemic; have ongoing or recent armed conflicts, terrorism or rampant crime and unrest; or have entry requirements so extensive and complicated that they put the country out of reach of almost all US citizens. However, you can click here to check for the status and entry requirements of any country or territory in the world you wish to visit.

