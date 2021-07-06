Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists back

CNN - Style

Forrest Brown and Brekke Fletcher, CNN

US passport holders have more international travel options now than at any point during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total US cases have passed the 33.7 million mark since the pandemic started, but the rate of new cases is far below the winter peak. The United States is one of the world leaders in vaccination rates and has been leading among nations with a population over 100 million. But we’re not out of the woods.

The Delta variant is a concern. Some nations are still overwhelmed by Covid. And the vaccination rate lags in some US states.

Still, more and more of Europe is opening up to US leisure travelers in time for summer — especially the fully vaccinated. Germany and Austria are just two of the latest to open their doors. The global situation is in flux, though. Even as some places reopen for the first time, others are closing back up.

In the end, it’s up to you to decide whether travel to international destinations is a good idea. The health risks are obvious if you’re not fully vaccinated. Nations might change their rules at any time. You may have to adhere to strict curfews and mask mandates. Violations could involve big fines and even jail time.

If you want expert input into your decision, the US State Department and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention provide Covid-19 risk assessments by country. Both agencies rate many of the countries open to US travelers at Level 4, the highest risk for Covid-19. Also, remember that all air passengers 2 and older must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that’s no more than three days old to enter the United States.

List of nations

What follows is an alphabetical list of countries and territories where it’s still possible for US passport holders to go for a vacation. Click the links at the end of each destination for important information on:

— Presenting negative results from Covid-19 tests to enter (including time limits to take the test, types of tests allowed and additional tests upon arrival).

— Quarantines (if any) and health screenings.

— Possible exemptions from the rules for the fully vaccinated, people recovered from a recent case of Covid-19 or children.

— Health insurance requirements, curfews and lockdowns.

These are all things you need to research before you book your trip. People testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival or while visiting can expect to go into quarantine. Rules for land entry may be different.

Albania

Blessed with a gorgeous Adriatic Sea coastline, this southeastern European country has no test requirements or quarantine. US Embassy.

Anguilla

This upscale British island in the Eastern Caribbean has reopened. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Anguilla International Travelers.

Antigua and Barbuda

This independent nation in the eastern Caribbean, known for sheltered bays and historical sites, is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Antigua and Barbuda government website.

Armenia

From the historic capital of Yerevan to wild national parks, Armenia is open to US tourists. Testing required; quarantines in some circumstances. US Embassy | Armenia’s official Covid-19 travel website.

Aruba

Scroll down to the Dutch Caribbean entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.

Austria

UPDATE: US citizens can now visit this Alpine nation renowned for its culture and food. Testing required to enter unless fully vaccinated or proof of past infection. No quarantine if coming from low-risk nation. US Embassy | Austria Entry Requirements.

The Bahamas

Off the coast of Florida, this large chain of islands is loved for its many beaches. Testing required; exemptions for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa.

Bangladesh

On offer: beaches, interesting architecture and cultural experiences. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy.

Barbados

This British island, the most easterly one in the Caribbean, is set to become an independent republic later in 2021. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Visit Barbados website | Rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers | BIMSafe travel app

Belgium

UPDATE: Home to historic Bruges and busy Brussels, Belgium is now open. No testing required for citizens of the US, currently labeled as a “green zone” nation; no quarantine unless arriving from a “red zone” nation. US Embassy | Belgium Embassy | Belgium color codes for nations | Passenger Locator Form

Belize

English is spoken in this Central American nation filled with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning barrier reefs. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempt. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Belize Tourism Board.

Bermuda

This island in the mid-Atlantic is renowned for its pink beaches and British flair. Testing and quarantine requirement are in place. US Embassy | Bermuda Tourism Authority | Specific instructions for immunized travelers.

Bolivia

This landlocked South American country offers surreal landscapes from Andean to jungle. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. US Embassy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

UPDATE: Bosnia and Herzegovina features cosmopolitan Sarajevo and gorgeous lakes. Testing required with exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Bosnia Border Police

Botswana

UPDATE: This southern African nation is famed for its wildlife in the Okavango Delta and elsewhere. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Brazil

South America’s largest country has the lure of Rio’s party atmosphere and the Amazon River’s mystique. It also has a very high daily number of Covid-19 cases. Testing required; quarantines are not. US Embassy | Health declaration.

British Virgin Islands

UPDATE: This pretty island group lies just to the east of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place; exemptions for fully vaccinated. US Embassy | BVI government website | BVI Gateway website.

Bulgaria

Historic towns and natural landscapes are Bulgaria’s calling cards. Testing required; exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No quarantine. US Embassy.

Colombia

UPDATE: Colombia offers Medellin, “the city of eternal spring,” and lush landscapes throughout. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Colombia’s travel website.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s rich wildlife and beautiful landscapes draw visitors. No testing or quarantines are required. US Embassy | Visit Costa Rica website | Health pass form | Costa Rica health insurance.

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Côte d’Ivoire is a popular destination for people wanting to enjoy West African culture and food. Testing required; quarantine encouraged but not required. US Embassy | Travel declaration and fee.

Croatia

Croatia, the jewel of the Adriatic, is once again open to US leisure travelers. Testing required to enter; exemptions for the fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No standard quarantine in place. US Embassy | Croatia official entry form.

Cyprus

Both parts of this politically divided Mediterranean island are open to US tourists. The Republic of Cyprus and the northern third of the island administered by Turkish Cypriots (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) each have their own rules of entry and testing. US Embassy in Nicosia | Visit Cyprus.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic — home to enchanting Prague — has reopened to US citizens. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Czech Ministry of the Interior | Passenger Locator Form.

Denmark

UPDATE: Often at the top of “happiest countries” lists, Denmark now accepts US travelers. Testing required; exemption for fully vaccinated. Quarantine is not required. Different rules for Greenland and Faroe Islands. US Embassy | Denmark tourist information.

Dominica

This rugged Eastern Caribbean island with deep valleys and 365 rivers has testing and quarantine requirements. US Embassy | Discover Dominica | Online registration portal.

Dominican Republic

This Caribbean nation, popular for its resorts and beaches, doesn’t require tests or quarantines. US Embassy | GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form.

Dubai

Scroll down to the United Arab Emirates entry below.

Dutch Caribbean islands

Find out the important details on these various Dutch islands in the Caribbean — renowned for their hospitality and ocean life — by clicking on the links:

Aruba: Testing required. No quarantine. Aruba’s official tourism site | embarkation and disembarkation card | Aruba Visitors Insurance.

Bonaire: Testing required. No quarantine. Bonaire Crisis | Health declaration form.

Curaçao: Testing required. No quarantine. Traveling to Curaçao | Curaçao news bulletins | Passenger locator card.

Saba: Known more for its rugged landscape and hiking than beaches, little Saba is open. Testing required. Quarantine in place; exemption for fully vaccinated. Saba Tourism | Saba EHAS application.

Sint Maarten: An autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it shares an island with the French collectivity of Saint-Martin. Testing required. No quarantine. Sint Maarten | Health authorization application | Covid-19 health insurance.

Get more US consulate information on all of these islands here.

Ecuador

This Andean country at the equator also owns the Galápagos Islands in the Pacific. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempted. Quarantine required in some circumstances. US Embassy.

Egypt

The Nile River nation has been attracting people to see its wonders since antiquity. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Estonia

This quaint Baltic nation is now open to Americans. No testing required. Quarantine is in place, but with exceptions. US Embassy | Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia has a unique and ancient culture and rugged, otherworldly landscapes. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Before you travel there, closely monitor news reports about violence in the northern Tigray region on the border with Eritrea. US Embassy.

France

UPDATE: US leisure travelers may enter France. Testing required unless fully vaccinated. No quarantine for US visitors. US Embassy | French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

French Polynesia

UPDATE: French Polynesia is the idealized South Pacific destination. US leisure travelers can enter if fully vaccinated. Testing required; quarantine is not. Islands of Tahiti | FAQ document | Online ETIS form.

Georgia

Georgia is a geographical and cultural crossroads at the Caucasus Mountains. Testing required unless you’re fully vaccinated. No self-isolation for the unvaccinated under certain conditions. US Embassy | Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Germany

UPDATE: From edgy Berlin to picturesque Bavaria, Germany is now open. Testing required; exemption for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. Quarantine depends on vaccination status and nation from which you’ve arrived. US Embassy | German Missions in the US

Ghana

This West African cultural jewel offers historical sites, delicious food and surfing. Testing required. No quarantine. US Embassy.

Greece

Greece, with its many ancient ruins and islands, is now open to US travelers. Testing required; exception for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine. US Embassy | Passenger locator form.

Grenada

This Caribbean island with lush rainforests is welcoming US visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Grenada’s Ministry of Health | Travel authorization application.

Guatemala

This Central American country offers historical sites and stunning volcano landscapes. Testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or those fully recovered from Covid-19. No quarantine. US Embassy | Online health pass.

Honduras

Honduras has epic diving off Roatan Island and other locations. Testing required; fully vaccinated travelers are exempt. Conditional quarantine in some circumstances. US Embassy | Online precheck form.

Iceland

Geysers, glaciers, hot springs and waterfalls await in Iceland. You must be fully vaccinated or have proof of recovery from Covid-19 to enter. Testing and quarantine requirements in place as well. US Embassy | Iceland travel registration.

Ireland

Leisure travel to Ireland is discouraged but not forbidden. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. US Embassy | Irish government travel page | Passenger locator form.

Israel

From ancient Jerusalem to modern Tel Aviv, Israel now allows US tourists. Testing required. Quarantine in place for those not fully vaccinated or recovered from a case of Covid-19. You should keep a close watch on developments as you plan your trip regarding the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza. US Embassy | Israel Ministry of Health.

Italy

UPDATE: US travelers can finally return to Rome, Venice and the rest of the country. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place if you do not have a “green pass.” US Embassy | Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Jamaica

Jamaica’s music, laid-back vibe, beaches and food draw visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy in Jamaica | Visit Jamaica website | Online travel authorization form.

Jordan

Home to the amazing ruins of Petra, Dead Sea coastline and the dazzling landscape of the Wadi Rum, Jordan is open to US vacationers. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Kenya

Kenya is the definitive African safari destination, but Nairobi’s urban beat attracts tourists too. Testing required; no quarantine. US Embassy | Trusted Travel initiative.

Latvia

Latvia — with a walkable capital city, Art Nouveau architecture and surprising wildlife — is open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Liechtenstein

This tiny nation is open. Scroll to Switzerland below for details.

Lithuania

This Baltic nation is made for history buffs and is open to fully vaccinated Americans only. No testing or quarantine. US Embassy.

The Maldives

These Indian Ocean islands are a favorite among luxury travelers. Testing is required, including for vaccinated travelers. No mandatory quarantine. US Embassy | Maldives’ official tourism website.

Malta

These sun-soaked Mediterranean islands are open to US citizens under certain restrictive conditions, including which state you come from. US Embassy | Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms.

Mexico

The land border between the US and Mexico remains closed through at least July 21, but US travelers can still fly there. No testing or quarantine requirements are in place. The US State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. US Embassy.

Monaco

US jet-setters can visit the Mediterranean city-state if they are fully vaccinated. Testing also required. Embassy of Monaco.

Montenegro

UPDATE: This Balkan nation is allowing US travelers. Testing waived in some circumstances; exceptions also made for the fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 illness. No quarantine. US Embassy | Institute of Public Health of Montenegro.

Morocco

This North African favorite is now open leisure travelers from the United States without special invitations. Testing required, but no quarantines in place. US Embassy | Visit Morocco.

Namibia

US citizens can visit this southern African desert nation that appeals to adventure travelers. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Nepal

UPDATE: US travelers can visit the landlocked Himalayan nation. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempt. Quarantine requirements in place, regardless of vaccination status. US Embassy.

Netherlands

US travelers can now visit Amsterdam and the rest of the Netherlands. No testing or quarantine is required as the US is deemed a safe country US Embassy | Government of Netherlands

Nicaragua

Home to historical sites such as Granada and tropical beaches, Nicaragua is open. Testing required; quarantines are not. US Embassy | Avianca Airlines.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia has a part Balkan, part Mediterranean feel and its natural wonders are relatively unknown. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | TAV Macedonia.

Panama

Wildlife, beaches, mountain towns and a canal are Panama’s calling cards. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Visit Panama | Online health affidavit.

Peru

Peru offers up Incan history, mind-blowing scenery and delicious food. Testing required; quarantine is conditional. US Embassy | Lima airport protocols | Affidavit of health.

Poland

US passport holders can now see Krakow and Poland’s other wonders. No testing is required, but quarantine is. US Embassy.

Portugal

UPDATE: Portugal is open to US citizens through July 11. The measure will be reviewed every two weeks and expires unless renewed. Testing is required; quarantine is a possibility. US Embassy.

Romania

Romania offers mystique, wooded and mountainous landscapes and lots of history. No testing required. Quarantine in place with exceptions for fully vaccinated and those recovered from Covid-19. US Embassy | Romanian Embassy.

Rwanda

Rwanda’s green hills and mountains are home to rare gorillas. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Visit Rwanda.

Saudi Arabia

This desert wonderland is now open. Testing required. Quarantine depends on vaccination status. US Embassy | Health Disclaimer.

Senegal

Senegal, known for its West African beaches and music, welcomes US tourists. Testing is required; no quarantine in place. US Embassy.

Serbia

Serbia is steeped in historical sites and dramatic Eastern European scenery. Testing is required but quarantines are not. US Embassy.

Seychelles

These picture-perfect Indian Ocean islands way off the east coast of Africa are open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Seychelles Travel Advisory Updates | Travel authorization

Slovenia

This European nation of gorgeous lakes is open only to the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy.

South Africa

With superb national parks, wineries and the allure of Cape Town, one of the most popular destinations in Africa is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Be aware some nations aren’t allowing entry to tourists who have recently been to South Africa. US Embassy.

South Korea

From busy Seoul to relaxing Jeju Island, South Korea is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Self-diagnosis app

Spain

UPDATE: Spain is now open to US leisure travelers who are fully vaccinated. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Spain Travel Health portal | Spain travel FAQs

St. Barts

UPDATE: After an extended closure, this French island is open again. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempt from quarantine. St. Barts entry protocols

St. Kitts and Nevis

UPDATE: This Caribbean escape allows only fully vaccinated tourists to visit. Age exemptions for children 17 and younger traveling with vaccinated parents. Quarantine required. US Embassy | St. Kitts Tourism | Travel authorization form.

St. Lucia

UPDATE: Home of the steep and towering Pitons, waterfalls and volcanic beaches, the independent Caribbean nation of St. Lucia is open. Testing required. Quarantine for nonvaccinated travelers outside Caribbean travel bubble. US Embassy | St. Lucia travel website.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Caribbean nation is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place.US Embassy | Covid-19 protocol documents | Official prearrival form.

Switzerland

The country’s famed Alps are once again open to Americans. Testing required with exemptions for the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. US Embassy | Swiss Travel Check.

Tanzania

A favorite for big-game safaris, Indian Ocean beaches and Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania is open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Health surveillance form.

Thailand

US passport holders can again visit this fascinating Southeast Asian destination famed for its beautiful beaches and spicy cuisine. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Royal Thai Embassy | Certificate of entry.

Tunisia

UPDATE: Tunisia offers ancient ruins, desert scenery and sunny Mediterranean beaches. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. Exemptions for the fully vaccinated have been suspended. US Embassy | Online questionnaire.

Turkey

From cosmopolitan Istanbul to rural coastal escapes, Turkey is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Form for entry.

Turks and Caicos

This British overseas territory northeast of Cuba and southeast of the Bahamas is known for it coral reefs, ripsaw music and low-key vibe. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form.

Uganda

This lush nation in Central Africa offers gorilla trekking, Nile River rafting and beautiful lakes. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE, with its glittering towers and luxury resorts, has emerged as a major world destination in the 21st century. Testing required. Quarantine protocols depend on the emirate. US Embassy.

United Kingdom

Leisure travel to the UK is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Rules may vary between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. US Embassy | UK government | Declaration form.

Zambia

Known for Victoria Falls and wildlife, Zambia is allowing visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy.

Recently removed from the open list

The following countries had been allowing US citizens to enter but have closed again or were removed by CNN Travel for other reasons:

— Cambodia: The US Embassy reports the Southeast Asian nation has stopped issuing tourist visas; you can still apply for business-linked visas.

— Chile: It has closed its borders to almost all tourists through July 14.

— Sri Lanka: CNN awaits further information before returning this nation to the open list.

Omitted countries

This is a curated list and not a full listing. CNN Travel has omitted certain open countries if they had very limited numbers of US travelers before the pandemic; have ongoing or recent armed conflicts, terrorism or rampant crime and unrest; or have entry requirements so extensive and complicated that they put the country out of reach of almost all US citizens. However, you can click here to check for the status and entry requirements of any country or territory in the world you wish to visit.

