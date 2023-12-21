Comedian Jo Koy to host Golden Globe Awards



By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — With a bit more than two weeks remaining before the event, comedian Jo Koy has been selected to host 81st annual Golden Globes.

The decision was announced on the Globes website on Thursday morning.

Koy is a standup comedian and actor who in the past was a panelist on “Chelsea Lately” and has also had comedy specials that aired on Comedy Central and Netflix.

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president. “We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience.”

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Koy. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

Koy is known to often infuse his experiences as a Filipino-American into his work. His most recent Netflix special was last year’s “Live From The Los Angeles Forum.” Also last year, he starred in Universal’s “Easter Sunday,” a movie that was based on his own life and comedy. Koy is currently in the midst of his “Funny Is Funny” world tour, and published a memoir titled “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo” in 2021.

The late-in-the-game host selection comes after CNN previously reported that various other potential hosts, including Chris Rock and Ali Wong, declined to take on the gig.

In addition to Rock and Wong, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman – who co-host the podcast “SmartLess” – turned down a joint offer to emcee the Globes, two sources aware of the deal told CNN last week.

The Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday, January 7 on CBS. “Barbie” leads the film nominations with nine, while HBO’s “Succession” also scored a total of nine nods, leading the pack in television. (“Barbie” and “Succession” are produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max, respectively, which are owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

