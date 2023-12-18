‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Kate Miccuci shares update after cancer diagnosis

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Big Bang Theory” star Kate Miccuci says she is now cancer free after sharing on her social media last week that she underwent surgery following a lung cancer diagnosis.

Over the weekend, Miccuci shared an update on her TikTok page.

“I have great news, which is that I am cancer free and the surgery last week went great. All of the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment,” she said in her post.

Miccuci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, went on to thank her doctors and nurses “that just took really great care of me,” and expressed how thankful she is for “figuring it out early because I am very, very, very lucky and I know that.”

“I am just really grateful that things worked out as they did,” she added.

When Miccuci, 43, first shared the news of her diagnosis and subsequent surgery, she explained something unusual showed up in her blood work, which led to further testing and eventually her cancer diagnosis.

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise. But also I guess, it happens and the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good,” she said at the time.

Research shows lung cancer diagnoses have risen among women in recent years, even among non-smokers. Exposure to secondhand smoke, pollution, family history and other factors can contribute to lung cancer diagnosis, the American Cancer Society states.

Micucci, who is also an artist, said last week that she will “probably be moving slow for a few weeks” but plans to return to work as soon as she can.

For now, she said over the weekend that she’s “feeling really good today and honestly just so excited and truly grateful.”

“I’m excited to hang with my little boy for christmas,” she added.

