Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ trailer

(CNN) — To quote a famous rap song, Eddie Murphy is going going, back back, to Cali Cali.

The teaser trailer for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is out and Murphy has reprised his role as detective Axel Foley in the fourth film in the franchise.

“Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills,” according to the description for the film. “After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

The first “Beverly Hills Cop” movie hit theaters in December 1984. Audiences fell in love with the irreverent Foley, who broke as many rules as he could while solving crimes.

Murphy has been keeping busy lately.

His holiday film “Candy Cane Lane” is currently streaming on Prime. According to IMDB, he is also in preproduction for “The Pink Panther” and “The Pickup.”

The new film is scheduled to be on Netflix in summer 2024.

