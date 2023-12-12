Shannen Doherty revisits set tensions on ‘Charmed’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Shannen Doherty is recalling some of the tension she felt with her “Charmed” costars.

On a recent episode of her podcast “Let’s Be Clear,” Doherty spoke with her former “Charmed” costar Holly Marie Combs about their friendship and time working together on the series with Alyssa Milano.

The pair recalled personal challenges they were facing as Season 2 was being produced, including Doherty’s father being ill and Combs ongoing surgery to remove a tumor from her uterus.

Doherty noted that because of what she was going through with her dad, she was terrified of hospitals. She told Combs, “I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go and then it wasn’t even easy for me to get in.”

“I was like being told I couldn’t even get in,” Doherty said. “Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you and at the time, you didn’t know. I remember you texted me, ‘Dude are you going to come and see me?’”

That “caused a weird divide” between her and Combs, which continued throughout the season, Doherty said.

“I think I cried every single night,” she said.

Combs said because she was raised by young parents, she welcomed the affection Milano’s family showed her at the time.

“When a family swooped in and tried to basically adopt me, it was very seductive for me,” she explained.

“I also wanted everybody to get along, I wanted the show to be successful. There were no angels, there were no demons,” Combs said. “We all had bad days, we all had good days. We all could have behaved better at certain points, but there was a lack of awareness of a bigger, broader picture.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Milano and Combs for additional comment.

“Charmed” told the story of a trio of sisters who were witches. It ran from 1998 to 2006. Doherty left after Season 3 and Rose McGowan joined the cast.

