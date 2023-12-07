Ariana Madix to star as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Madix keeps checking off her bucket list.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.” She will play the role for a limited eight-week run starting in January.

Madix called it a “dream come true” when she announced the news on “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

“It’s just the biggest dream come true,” she said. “I cannot believe this is real life. I’m going to cry.”

Madix, who just made the finals on “Dancing with the Stars,” studied musical theatre at Flagler College. Before moving to Los Angeles, where she bartended for Lisa Vanderpump, she lived in New York with the hope of pursuing work on Broadway.

Earlier this year, Madix made news when she was part of “Scandoval,” a controversy among cast members on “Vanderpump Rules” which saw her boyfriend of nine years carrying on a seven-month-long affair with her good friend.

Since then, she has starred in a Lifetime movie, done multiple commercials, released a cocktail book and is set to open a sandwich shop in Los Angeles with her “Pump” castmate Kate Maloney.

Her run in “Chicago” at the Ambassador Theatre in New York kicks off Jan. 29, 2024 and will go through March 24.

