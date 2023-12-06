‘The Crown’s’ cast draw the curtain on Netflix’s royal ‘soap opera’

By Sandy Thin, CNN

(CNN) — In this era of prestige television, few shows have generated as many column inches as Netflix’s jewel: “The Crown.”

Helmed by writer and showrunner Peter Morgan, the series has traversed 60 years

of world history through the lens of the British monarchy, and next week comes to a

close as the final six episodes drop on the streaming service.

Ahead of the grand finale, cast members past and present gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Tuesday to say farewell to the show after a seven-year run.

Speaking to CNN, Dominic West, who plays the then-Prince Charles, said, “what’s so

striking about these figures is the tension between their public and private lives.”

“The glamour is greater than any other show, really. The houses, the cars, the clothes, the ceremony is all so much more glamorous than anything else,” West continued. “But having a very clever dramatist like Peter ([Morgan)], giving a very, very plausible insight into what these people might be thinking and what they might be saying to each other is what I think people have found very entertaining and very interesting.”

The timescale of the show has required a change of cast every two seasons, in line

with the royals’ ages, and for Imelda Staunton, who has played Queen Elizabeth in

the fifth and sixth seasons, that challenge was part of the appeal of the role.

“It feels very special to be part of something that was an experiment of three different casts,” she explained. “No one knew how it was going to pan out. ”

“But you rise to the challenge, or you have to move over. And that’s what’s exciting

about this job, not just this job, but acting. You have to have things that push you

and take you out of your comfort zone,” Staunton told CNN.

After focusing on the lead-up to, and aftermath of, Princess Diana’s death in the

first half of Season 6, the final episodes will cover the period up to 2005, including the courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the marriage of then Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Having helped launch the careers of actors such as Claire Foy, Emma Corrin,

Vanessa Kirby and Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” now welcomes a new host of young

talent for the final generation of royals.

Stepping in to play a university-aged Prince William, newcomer Ed McVey admitted,“I’ve been such a big fan of the show for so long.”

“It’s been such a whirlwind, but it just hit me the other day that it’s coming to an end, and it brought a bit of a tear to my eye.”

Throughout the show’s run, Morgan has been at pains to emphasize the fact it is a

dramatization of real events, as opposed to a historical record, and for Lesley Manville, who took over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in 2022, that freedom has been key to the show’s longevity.

“Because it’s a drama, we can speculate about their lives around the breakfast

table and what it’s like when they wake up in the morning and go to bed at night”Manville said. “We don’t know any of that, and neither should we, it’s their private lives. But that’s what drama can do, and I think that’s been one of the big successes of ‘The Crown.’”

Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla Parker Bowles, added: “What’s brilliant about

Peter’s writing is it throws in history with the ultimate soap. It’s a winning

combination, throw in some stately homes and some fabulous costumes, and you’ve

got the makings of a brilliant series.”

Search Netflix and it’s easy to see the series’ legacy in action. The streamer has

spread its period drama wings with the distinctly raunchier “Bridgerton” and “Queen Charlotte,” and invested in non-English language productions like “The Empress” – evidence that consumers’ fascination with the private lives of aristocrats isn’t tied to the British royals.

But for some, the Windsor saga is the beginning and the end of the love affair. And

unless Morgan decides to rewrite history once more and revisit the royals, Netflix

will have to find a new jewel for its crown.

“The Crown” Season 6, part two debuts on Netflix on December 14.

