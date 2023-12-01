‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ debuts first trailer for the warrior’s origin story

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the first trailer for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

She plays title character Furiosa in the origin story of the renegade warrior, a role previously played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Chris Hemsworth stars as a villain in the prequel film directed by George Miller.

“As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” the official synopsis of the film reads. “While two Tyrants war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa survives many trials as she plots a way back home through the Wasteland.”

The trailer was screened for fans at the CCXP fan convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Thursday.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” starred Theron and Tom Hardy as Mad Max. He took over the role from Mel Gibson, who had played the lead in three “Mad Max”films.

After filming wrapped last year, Taylor-Joy said making “Furiosa” was a life-changing experience.

“It will take me the full two years before the movie comes out to even begin to process what I just left 12 days ago,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I really felt like I grew so much, but yes, it’s wild. It’s utterly unique.”

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” a Warner Bros. film, hits theaters May 24, 2024. CNN like Warner Bros. is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

