Travis Kelce has this nickname for Taylor Swift

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Welcome to the land of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coupledom.

As people continue to obsess over the two stars and their whirlwind romance, Kelce has offered a bit more insight into their relationship on his podcast.

The NFL tight end and his older brother, fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, drop new episodes of their “New Heights” podcast every Wednesday. This week the younger Kelce revealed his nickname for Swift, thanks to his big brother.

Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, hailed his younger brother for a career milestone achieved during Travis Kelce’s game on Sunday: becoming the fastest tight end to achieve 11,000 receiving yards in the league and the only one to do it in the history of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The elder Kelce noted that Swift showed support by “liking” a Kansas City Chiefs post about the achievement.

“Alright now. Thanks, Tay,” Travis Kelce said. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs’ page supporting.”

A moment as we all sigh together at the adorableness.

His older brother had to tease him a bit, asking if Swift has always been a fan of tight end receiving yards.

“I’m not sure if that’s a good question,” Travis Kelce said, smiling. “Maybe. I don’t know if she’s a fan of tight ends or not. Have to ask her.”

The answer is yes, Travis. Yes, she does.

Jason Kelce also mentioned that “New Heights” ranked No. 3 of most followed Apple podcasts of 2023. Shout out to Travis Kelce for inquiring as to whether CNN had one of the podcasts in the spots above them.

We feel the love all the way around.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.