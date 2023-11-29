Sebastian Stan to star in new film ‘The Apprentice’ reportedly about Donald Trump

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Sebastian Stan is… hired.

Stan is set to star in an upcoming film titled “The Apprentice,” alongside Maria Bakalova and Jeremy Strong, CNN confirmed Wednesday via representatives for the film.

The “Pam & Tommy” star is reportedly set to play a young Donald Trump in “The Apprentice,” according to Variety and IMDb. Variety also reports that Bakalova will appear as the late Ivana Trump, a business woman who partnered with then-husband Donald Trump on some of his most prominent real estate projects. The two divorced in 1992, and Ivana Trump died last year.

Strong will portray Roy Cohn, according to the outlet. Cohn is a notorious lawyer and fixer who Trump considered a mentor early in his career.

According to a synopsis sent to CNN by “Apprentice” executive producer Amy Baer, the Ali Abbasi-directed film “is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit.”

“It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers,” the synopsis read.

Stan earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations last year for his performance as Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy.” He also stars as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Captain America” and “Avengers” movies, and in Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” mini-series.

Bakalova earned an Oscar nod for her performance in 2020’s “Borat Subsequent MovieFilm,” and Strong is best known for his Emmy-winning role as Kendall Roy in hit drama “Succession.”

A release date has yet to be confirmed for “The Apprentice,” but representatives for the film confirmed to CNN Wednesday that the movie has begun principal photography.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.