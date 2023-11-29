Skip to Content
‘Fallout’ teases a dark future for the planet in first look at the new series

Published 10:52 AM

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Amazon Prime’s upcoming series “Fallout” has unveiled a first look.

The show, based on the video game franchise of the same name, stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

“Fallout” centers around a nuclear war on Earth in the year 2077 and was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who made “Westworld.”

After a bombing, the story goes into the future, where we find Purnell’s Lucy, who is living in a vault until it is safe to return outside.

When she’s forced to surface on a rescue mission, she finds Earth has become an unlivable nightmare, or the “Fallout” world.

The series is set to premiere on on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

