Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police were called at 5:45 a.m. PST on Friday morning and she was arrested shortly after. She remains in custody as of Friday morning local time, a public information officer told CNN.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Haddish for comment.

Haddish had reportedly performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday night for the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

The comedic actress was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

