Travis Kelce says he’ll be having a Thanksgiving dinner of KFC without Taylor Swift

(CNN) — Spending Thanksgiving dinner together doesn’t appear to be in the cards for it-couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift this year.

Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared on Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce that he’ll be watching football and having a fast food meal all by his lonesome while his paramour Swift is on tour in South America.

“I’ll be feasting on KFC because I wont have anybody here,” he said with a laugh.

When Jason, who plays football for the Philadelphia Eagles, invited his brother over to his own family’s Thanksgiving dinner, Travis said ironically, “That’s exactly what I wanted to do this week.”

It feels safe to presume that what Kelce really wanted to do this week was spend time with Swift, who was reportedly set to attend Monday’s Chiefs/Eagles game in Kansas City with her parents during a break in her South American “Eras Tour” run.

And with both Swift and Kelce having the holiday off amid their jam-packed work schedules, it seemed like a possibility that the couple could sit at the same Thanksgiving table.

Alas, Swift was unable to support Kelce from the sidelines at Monday’s game after “extreme temperatures” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil forced the singer to reschedule Saturday’s concert for Monday. She’s also already due back on stage in São Paulo on Friday for the first of three concerts scheduled there.

Kelce did, however, share his gratitude for Swift during Wednesday’s podcast episode when discussing his new Christmas song “Fairytale of New York,” a cover of The Pogues’ 1987 song featuring a duet with his brother Jason that was released last week.

The song hit No. 1 on iTunes, and the brothers credited Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, for helping bring the single to the top of the music streamer’s chart.

“Thanks Taylor, appreciate you,” Kelce said on the podcast. “And thank you to the Swifties.”

