Savannah Chrisley ‘freaking out’ over parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal update

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Savannah Chrisley has given an update about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley,

The younger Chrisley recently shared a video in which she explained that while she had not been planning for a happy Thanksgiving this year, that has changed.

“I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn’t going to fake it. I wasn’t going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we’re always used to,” she said emotionally as the gospel song “Goodness of God” by CeCe Winans played. “But I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted last year of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans. The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes.

Todd Chrisley has been serving a 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years. She was sent to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky.

In the caption to the video, Savannah Chrisley wrote, “I will never stop fighting for you Mama and Daddy!”

“Oral argument in an appellate court represents a critical moment in every case. The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision,” the caption reads. “Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel’s decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case!!”

She went on to explain that the oral arguments were expected to begin the week of March 25, 2024.

“Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted,” the 26-year-old said. “So this is huge news.”

She added, “We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home. So God is good. Thanksgiving win!”

In July during an episode of her podcast “Unlocked w/ Savannah Chrisley,” she and her brother, Chase Chrisley, 27, discussed what they said were the “inhumane” conditions their parents were enduring in prison.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.