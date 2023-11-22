‘Dancing with the Stars’ has big elimination on Taylor Swift night

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Dancing with the Stars” featured a Taylor Swift night on Tuesday, where the dancers paid tribute to the superstar singer and her music.

The show opened with the pros dancing to “Love Story” and an introduction to guest judge, choreographer Mandy Moore, who is also a friend of Swift’s.

After a video intro from Swift wishing the dancers luck, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber danced a Cha-cha to “You Belong With Me.” They landed a 29 out of 40 from the judges.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov danced a rumba to “Cruel Summer.” Judge Bruno Tonioli called their performance “classic and elegant,” and they landed 37 out of 40 points.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach danced an Argentine Tango to “Don’t Blame Me.” They landed a perfect score with 40 out of 40 points.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold danced a rumba to “August.” They scored 30 out of 40 points.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev danced an Argentine Tango to “Look What You Made Me Do.” They scored a 38 out of 40.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a quickstep to “Paper Rings.” They scored a 38 out of 40.

Jowsey and Arnold were eliminated in the end, with Jowsey calling the entire experience “a dream.”

The remaining couples head into the semi-finals next week.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+, streaming the following day on Hulu.

