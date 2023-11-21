Susan Sarandon is no longer represented by UTA after comments made at pro-Palestinian rally

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — United Talent Agency, one of Hollywood’s premiere talent agencies, is “no longer representing Susan Sarandon” in light of recent comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally, a spokesperson for the company told CNN on Tuesday.

Sarandon, an Oscar-winning actor, has attended at least two pro-Palestinian rallies in recent weeks in New York City.

At one that took place on November 17, a video taken by the New York Post showed Sarandon saying to the crowd, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in this country.”

CNN has reached out to Sarandon’s representatives for comment.

Concerns about antisemitic incidents in the US have grown as the civilian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has continued to rise and Gaza grapples with a humanitarian crisis.

Sarandon had been with UTA since 2014.

