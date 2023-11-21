How to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ in its milestone 50th year

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — What is Thanksgiving without “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”?

Fortunately, thanks to streaming, that question doesn’t have to be answered.

The beloved holiday special turned 50 this year and families can still enjoy Charlie Brown and the gang feasting on popcorn, jelly beans and toast and the like.

Apple TV+ is the home for any and all Peanuts holiday specials, including the Thanksgiving one.

In case you’ve forgotten, in this classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for a Thanksgiving celebration, despite his plans to go see his grandmother. It is then that Snoopy “decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends,” according to a press release from the streamer.

For years, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” aired on broadcast television.

But in 2020, Apple TV+ acquired the rights and now they stream them exclusively. While there is a fee, Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trail to new subscribers.

The Emmy-winning Thanksgiving special featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang originally aired on CBS on November 20, 1973.

It followed “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which first aired in 1965 and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in 1966.

“Peanuts” was a popular syndicated comic strip written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz. It ran from 1950 to 2000, after which previous strips were republished.

Schulz died in 2000 at the age of 77.

