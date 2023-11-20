Colombian superstar Shakira settles tax evasion suit with Spanish authorities

By Al Goodman and Claudia Rebaza, CNN

(CNN) — Colombian superstar Shakira settled her tax evasion suit with the Spanish authorities on Monday, avoiding a trial that was due to start that day.

At the beginning of court proceedings in Barcelona, the judge announced a last-minute agreement submitted by all parties to avoid trial. Shakira was asked by the judge if she was aware of the deal and the latest fines agreed to which the singer responded yes.

A statement released by the singer’s communication team shortly afterward announced her lawyers reached an agreement to end a tax case that covered the years between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira said in a statement that she “was ready to face trial and defend my innocence,” but came “to the conclusion that it is not a triumph to win if the price is that (they) steal so many years of life.”

“I had two options: keep fighting until the end, taking my peace of mind and that of my children, stop making songs, albums and tours, without being able to enjoy my career and the things I like; or agree, close and leave this chapter of my life behind, looking forward (to the future),” she added.

Spanish prosecutors had alleged the Grammy-winning singer failed to pay personal income and wealth tax between 2012 and 2014, currently valued at about $15.6 million.

In a 2021 ruling, Judge Marco Jesús Juberías said Shakira lived in Spain for more than 200 days in each of those three years, making her liable to pay taxes.

Spain’s tax code states that anyone who resides in the country for at least six months and a day – or 183 days – in a given year is liable to pay taxes.

The Colombian pop star disputed that, calling the accusations “false” in an interview with Elle magazine in September 2022.

“First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them,” the artist told the magazine, adding she will have her day in court as “a matter of principle.”

