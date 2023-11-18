Taylor Swift postpones concert in Rio de Janeiro due to high temperatures

Abel Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift announced that her concert scheduled for Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been postponed due to high temperatures.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” she added.

The decision comes a day after a fan died before her performance on Friday in the same city.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift said on her Instagram story at the time. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift said. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Friday marked Swift’s first show in Rio de Janeiro, which is experiencing high temperatures, according to Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology.

Swift is slated to perform on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro before heading to Sao Paulo for an additional three performances, according to her website.

