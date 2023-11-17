‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ TV series gets release date

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A reimagining of the 2005 film that brought Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together is coming to Prime Video next year.

Amazon has announced that the eight-episode series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” will release on Feb. 2, 2024.

According to a press release, the new project is co-created and executive produced by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. Glover also stars in the series as John Smith and Maya Erskine as Jane Smith.

“In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan,” the release states. “The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

Glover told Entertainment Weekly that the show is different from the film.

“You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked,” he said. “I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody’s like, ‘Eh,’ we didn’t do a good job. I hope some people are like, ‘This is better than the original,’ and some people are like, ‘This is far worse.’”

Pitt and Jolie’s romantic relationship went public following the filming of the movie. They later wed but have since divorced.

