‘Modern Family’ cast reunited with one notable absence

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The cast of “Modern Family” reunited for the first time since the show ended in 2020, but not everyone made it.

Cast members Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared photos and videos of the gathering on Instagram.

Ferguson wrote they had a “Nearly perfect @modernfamily reunion. We even had our two dads [co-creators] Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan there!”

One person who wasn’t present was actor Ty Burrell, who played dad Phil Dunphy on the popular ABC show for its 11 seasons.

That sparked concern that he was unwell, especially because in the group photo, Ariel Winter, who played his daughter Alex, is seen holding a photo of Burrell and Vergara posted a video in which cast members express to the picture that they miss Burrell.

But all appears to be well.

“For 11 years we would take family pictures for Modern Family and without missing one ever, I would always say, ‘now let’s do one without Ty.’ Last night Ty couldn’t make it to our little impromptu reunion, so I had to bring his favorite picture of Phil so we could ‘do one without Ty,’” Stonestreet explained in the caption of his set of photos.

“Modern Family” is currently streaming on several services including Hulu.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.