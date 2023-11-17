Boygenius pay tribute to Sinéad O’Connor with charity single

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — The indie supergroup boygenius released a charity single on Friday, paying tribute to Sinéad O’Connor, the Irish singer-songwriter who died in July at age 56.

Boygenius collaborated with Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds to produce a cover of the popular folk song “The Parting Glass,” with the proceeds going to the Aisling Project – a Dublin-based charity chosen by O’Connor’s estate, which provides after-school activities, support and meals for disadvantaged children and young people.

“We are absolutely thrilled that boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project,” Project Leader Mícheál Clear told CNN. “It’s an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinéad O’Connor and we can’t possibly thank boygenius enough.”

Phoebe Bridgers, one third of boygenius alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, has previously expressed her admiration for O’Connor, telling Rolling Stone in August that “she embodied what it means to be a musician and stand for something.”

Since her death, O’Connor has been remembered for her crystal-clear voice and exceptional songwriting abilities, as well as her courage for protesting against the Catholic Church – a move that had negative consequences for her career – before it apologized for the sexual abuse perpetrated by members of the clergy, often toward children.

Like the recently Grammy-nominated boygenius, O’Connor also sang a version of “The Parting Glass” as a track on her 2002 album “Sean-Nós Nua.”

