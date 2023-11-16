Robert Pattinson reveals he slept on an inflatable boat for months

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Robert Pattinson’s Batman has not yet used the Batboat in his adventures, but the British actor said that he previously made use of another multifunctional boat – an inflatable one that he used for sleeping, sitting and eating on.

“There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table,” he told Architectural Digest in an interview published Wednesday.

“I loved it very much but it caused a lot of back problems.”

Pattinson, known for his roles in “The Lighthouse” and “Twilight” as well as “The Batman,” has now turned his hand towards furniture design, collaborating with designer Nicole Gordon to produce his dream couch.

Featuring two rounded arms that jut out like giant earlobes, the sofa is covered in a white linen velvet with a base of pink onyx that matches drink trays in the arms.

The design originated from Pattinson’s sketches of furniture he thought “would make people interact in a playful and informal way,” he told Architectural Digest.

“They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun,” he said. “And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect.”

He and Gordon developed those original ideas into a design before working with designer architect Andrea Cadioli and upholsterer Claudia Bracamontes to build the sofa, which is now on display at the antique store and showroom JF Chen.

Pattinson has ventured into the art world before, curating six artworks for a Sotheby’s auction in New York last September that included a 1964 painting by Willem de Kooning, Richard Serra’s 2011 painting Rotation #9, and an untitled 2005 drawing by Julie Mehretu.

