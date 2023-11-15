Kevin Hart to receive the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kevin Hart is set to receive one of the most prestigious awards in the world of comedy.

He will be presented the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on March 24, 2024 in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

“I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal,” Hart said in a statement. “Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life—I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture.”

“I can’t wait to celebrate!” he added.

The Prize is named to honor one of the world’s greatest humorists and will be awarded at a gala performance featuring some of the biggest names in comedy.

It recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, who was colloquially known as Mark Twain.

“For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives. An accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said. “We express our gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture and look forward to celebrating his exceptional career.”

As a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Hart will receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain sculpted by Karl Gerhardt (1853–1940).

CNN is the broadcast partner for the event.

