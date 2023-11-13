You can thank Blake Lively for those thirst traps of husband Ryan Reynolds

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Name a better wife than Blake Lively. We’ll wait.

Her husband Ryan Reynolds recently posted a series of photos on Instagram with his fitness coach, Don Saladino, to thank him for his help preparing to return to the “Deadpool” movie franchise.

Explaining that his body has been in rough shape “from years of stunts and being more competitive than my bones and ligaments had ambition for,” Reynolds wrote in the caption that he had to “aim the light at” Saladino “As I get ready to shove myself into Deadpool’s Big Red Body Condom™️ again.”

“He’s always been there to help me get back to functionality. Mentally and physically. I realize how privileged I am to work with someone like him,” the caption on some photos showing a buff Reynolds reads. “I don’t do this stuff alone. I don’t take it for granted. I knew getting back to where I needed wasn’t gonna be easy.

Reynolds also tagged Lively, as his “Instagram boyfriend.”

She had some fun with it, blowing up the image more and more to show her in the mirror snapping the photos and posting those images on her Instagram stories.

“Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me,” she wrote on one photo, while adding “I’ll wait” on another.

“Instagram boyfriend” is a colloquial term used on social media for someone who takes photos of their spouses/partners/friends for posting.

Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, are the parents of four and are well known for their playful social media posts.

