‘Ted Lasso’ stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham smashed their ‘Shallow’ duet

(CNN) — “Ted Lasso” co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham reunited over the weekend for a good cause.

Sudeikis and Waddingham appeared at the Thundergong! 2023 charity event in Kansas City, where they performed an impressive duet of the song “Shallow,” originally performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the 2018 hit movie, “A Star is Born.”

In a clip of the performance posted on YouTube, Sudeikis was initially joined on stage by his former “SNL” castmate Will Forte.

“There is nobody I would rather sing this song with,” Sudeikis told Forte, who stood beside the “We’re the Millers” star as he sang Cooper’s verse.

As Forte began to sing Lady Gaga’s verse, Waddingham stepped on stage and took over – smashing the performance and hitting all the notes.

Waddingham is most well-known for her role as Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso,” but is also a celebrated singer and theater actor. The Emmy-winner even showcased her musical talents during a Season 2 holiday episode of “Ted Lasso.” She’s tapped to host a musical special titled “Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas” on AppleTV+ later this month.

Waddingham and Sudeikis played opposite each other for three seasons on “Ted Lasso,” a feel-good series about an American football coach who attempts to manage a UK football club in London. The show’s series finale streamed in May.

Thundergong! Is an annual charity event that Sudeikis hosts in his hometown of Kansas City, which benefits the Steps of Faith Foundation that provides prosthetic care to amputees.

