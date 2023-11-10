Taylor Swift reschedules ‘Eras Tour’ performance in Argentina due to rain

By Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — The show will go on for Taylor Swift, but not tonight.

The “Anti-Hero” singer has rescheduled her planned performance in Bueno Aires, Argentina Friday due to inclement weather.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she said in an Instagram post. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

The rescheduled show on Sunday will take place at the Estadio Más Monumental arena, where Swift performed Thursday and is scheduled to take the stage again on Saturday.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” set runs more than three hours and includes 44 songs. She performed through rain during stops in Nashville and Massachusetts on her tour, but hours of thunderstorms were in the forecast for Buenos Aires.

The rain, however, couldn’t stop Swift’s big-year momentum altogether. Her album “Midnights” received six Grammy nominations on Friday, including song and album of the year.

