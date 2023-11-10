Grammy nominations 2024: See the full list of nominees
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are being revealed on Friday morning.
The nominees in several top categories can be found below, with the full list of 94 categories here.
The Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RECORD OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEST NEW ARTIST
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
BEST RAP ALBUM
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
