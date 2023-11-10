Grammy nominations 2024: See the full list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are being revealed on Friday morning.

The nominees in several top categories can be found below, with the full list of 94 categories here.

The Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RECORD OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

BEST RAP ALBUM

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

