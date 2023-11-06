Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome baby boy

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s family just grew a little bigger.

A source with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Monday that the couple have welcomed a baby boy.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Kardashian and Barker for comment.

While the name and exact birth date of their new baby has not yet been shared publicly, the Blink-182 drummer seemed to hint they planed to name their son “Rocky Thirteen Barker” when he appeared on a recent episode of the “One Life One Chance with Toby Morse” podcast.

Kardashian first announced she was expecting in June during a Blink-182 concert. Later that month, the couple shared they were expecting a boy.

In September, Kardashian shared on her Instagram page that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” to save the baby.

This is the first child for the reality star and Barker, who are both parents to children from previous relationships.

Kardashian, 44, also three children with her former longtime partner, Scott Disick. Barker, 47, is father to his son Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Neither Kardashian nor Barker have yet to post about the birth on their social media pages. For now, it seems, they are just enjoying “all the small things.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.