Barbra Streisand wasn’t happy with how Siri said her name. So she called up Apple’s CEO to get it fixed

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

(CNN) — Hey Siri … Which iconic singer and actress has a much anticipated autobiography coming out this week?

The answer, of course, is Barbra Streisand. And now Apple’s digital assistant pronounces the superstar’s surname exactly how she likes it.

In an interview about her upcoming memoir, “My Name is Barbra,” the two-time Oscar-winner told the BBC that she was fed up with Siri getting her name wrong.

“My name isn’t spelled with a ‘Z’,” she argued. “It’s Strei-sand, like sand on the beach. How simple can you get?”

In a move most of us could only dream of, the now 81-year-old called up Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, to complain, she told the UK media company in an interview published Monday.

“And Tim Cook was so lovely. He had Siri change the pronunciation… I guess that’s one perk of fame!” she said, according to the BBC.

CNN has contacted Apple for comment.

Streisand’s autobiography, which hits the shelves Tuesday, became a No. 1 bestseller earlier this year when it became available for pre-order.

The memoir spans the EGOT winner’s 60 years in entertainment and beyond, starting with her struggles and early life in Brooklyn to her “first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs,” which were the start of her “string of successes,” according to publisher Penguin Random House.

“The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” it said on its website.

