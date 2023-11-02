You’ll have to wait until 2025 for more ‘Euphoria’

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Some news that may make “Euphoria” viewers a little crestfallen: The wait for Season 3 might be longer than you hoped.

The Zendaya-led HBO drama series won’t be returning until 2025, according to the network.

Per reports, the series was featured in a sizzle reel at a press event on Thursday morning in New York that indicated its anticipated return date. A spokesperson confirmed the news to CNN.

The third season of “Euphoria,” an edgy and extreme take on the life of high schoolers, will be the first since the death of star Angus Cloud.

Cloud, 25, died in July of an accidental overdose.

“Euphoria” premiered in 2019, followed by a pandemic-delayed second season that aired in 2022.

The Season 2 premiere of “Euphoria” was, according to HBO, “the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, currently with more than 14 million viewers across platforms.” (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Zendaya won Emmys in 2020 and 2022 for her performance as Rue Bennett, and series has catapulted many of its young talent to stardom.

In August, cast member Barbie Ferreira announced she was leaving the show.

Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Jacob Elordi are among the show’s stars.

