Green Day announces massive world tour for 2024

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Green Day is heading out on tour.

The band, including Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, announced their “Saviors” tour will kick off next year.

“It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… taking The Saviors Tour on the road all summer long next year to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dookie,’ 20 years of ‘American Idiot’ + our new album ‘Saviors’!!!,” the band wrote on social media Thursday.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas will be joining Green Day for performances in North America, while Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will join shows in the UK and EU.

“The Saviors Tour,” which centers on Green Day’s 14th studio album, will begin a European run on May 30 in Monte De Gozo, Spain, before stops in France, Germany and Italy, and the UK, including a show in London at Wembley Stadium on June 29.

The North American run will begin shortly after on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Green Day will make and 27 stops across North America and hit Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, and more.

The tour will wrap on Sept. 28 in San Diego, CA at Petco Park.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.