Bridgette Wilson-Sampras being treated for ovarian cancer

(CNN) — Retired tennis star Pete Sampras has gone public with his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

The usually private Sampras shared the information that his wife, actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, has ovarian cancer via a statement posted by the ATP Tour on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what’s been going on,” the statement reads. “Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

Wilson-Sampras has appeared in dozens of films and TV series over the years, including “Billy Madison,” “The Wedding Planner” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The legendary player talked about the toll of cancer and praised their sons, Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18, for their support.

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing,” the elder Sampras wrote. “Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring.”

The couple has been married for 23 years and Sampras asked for support for his family during this difficult time.

“I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about,” he ended the statement. With that said, I am humbling asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey.”

