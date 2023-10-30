Adele breaks down after spotting doctor who delivered her son

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Adele had a sweet moment when she spotted the doctor who delivered her son over the weekend.

In videos shared on social media, the singer is seen performing at her Las Vegas residency, decked out as Morticia Addams from “The Addams Family”to celebrate Halloween.

As she strolled through the crowd singing “When We Were Young,” Adele spotted her obstetrician.

“Oh my God Colin!,” she said as she ran to hug the doctor. “This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you for years.”

Adele became overcome with emotion and was unable to sing her song.

“Will you sing it for me?” she asked the audience. “That man delivered my baby.”

She shares her son Angelo, who was born in October 2012, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

