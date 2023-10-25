Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski welcomes first child via surrogate

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski and her husband Todd Kapostasy are the proud parents of a newborn baby girl.

The couple shared the news on Wednesday on Lipinski’s Instagram page, writing, “meet Georgie Winter.”

“We are so grateful that we get to make this announcement that our baby girl is here,” Lipinski wrote in the caption next to a photo of Georgie wearing an adorable onesie that says “mommy’s little ice skater.”

She continued to share, “It feels so surreal and I’m experiencing a feeling of happiness that I have never felt before. This little embryo that Todd and I made together has come to life!”

Lipinski went on to thank their surrogate “for carrying her safely into our arms.”

In August, the gold medalist posted a lengthy update to her Instagram detailing what she described as a “devastating fertility journey,” and announced they’d be speaking she and her husband would share more about their experiences on their “Unexpecting” podcast.

“My husband and I have seemingly hit every roadblock imaginable from the moment we began this process in 2018 and since then I have been under anesthesia 24 times, have had 4 miscarriages, 4 D&C’s, 6 failed IVF transfers, 8 retrievals and a diagnosis of endometriosis that led me to 2 major surgeries,” she wrote in the caption at the time.

She added that it’s been “an excruciatingly painful journey,” but that the couple were finally ready to talk about their experience to help bring more awareness “to the world of IVF, pregnancy loss and couples struggling to build a family.”

Lipinski is best known for winning a figure skating gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, at age 15, becoming the youngest gold medalist in Winter Games history. She currently serves as a TV analyst for professional figure skating competitions.

On Wednesday, Lipinski reflected on the last five years in her Instagram post, expressing gratitude that she “found the strength to keep going.”

“Georgie, we have thought about you for half a decade. You are so loved. You are EVERYTHING,” she wrote.

