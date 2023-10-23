Martha Stewart does dress her age, thank you very much

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — At the age of 82, Martha Stewart can do what she wants. That includes dressing how she wants.

The doyenne of domesticity was recently recently asked about “dressing for one’s age.”

“Dressing for whose age?” she reportedly responded.

“I don’t think about age,” Stewart told Page 6. “I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”

The former fashion model said she has “dressed the same since I was 17.”

“If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same,” Stewart added.

She is definitely comfortable in her skin. Stewart made history in May as one of the oldest cover models ever for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

