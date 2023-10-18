Kristin Cavallari wasn’t ‘shooting her shot’ at Travis Kelce

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kristin Cavallari wants to clear something up about Travis Kelce.

In September an episode of her podcast “Let’s Be Honest,” Cavallari spoke with the Kansas City Chiefs player about his 2016 reality dating show, “Catching Kelce.”

“You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on,” she joked with Kelce about the series. “I was in love with you.”

But Cavallari, who was married to former Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler at the time, wasn’t making a play for Kelce with that comment.

“What’s so funny is everyone was like, ‘Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis.’ I’m like, ‘I actually wasn’t there,’” she told E! “If I really have a crush on someone I’m not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I’ve got more game than that.”

As has been highly publicized, the Kansas City Chiefs player and Taylor Swift have been spending time together in recent weeks.

