Alicia Keys deletes and clarifies paragliding post that sparked criticism

(CNN) — Alicia Keys has responded to backlash over a recent social media post that some deemed insensitive in light of the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a since-deleted post, the singer and former coach on “The Voice” shared a photo of herself in a green jacket and wrote in the caption, “What would you do if u weren’t afraid of anything???”

“Tell me your truth …I’ve had my eyes on paragliding,” she wrote using “side-eye” emojis and the hashtag, “Monday energy.”

Keys was criticized for using the word “paragliding” given that Hamas terrorists used paragliders in their Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Some also tried to tie her wearing green – the color of the Hamas flag – as a sign of support for the organization.

“The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives,” Keys later wrote on her Instagram stories on Monday. “My heart has been breaking …. I pray for and stand for peace.”

Guy Oseary, an Israeli-American, is Keys’ former manager and took to Instagram account to defend her.

“There’s talk of an antisemitic post that my dear friend Alicia Keys had up on her instagram,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of him amd Keys embracing. “I can confirm to anyone in my [Star of David emoji used to represent the Jewish community] community that needs to hear it: it’s NOT true.”

“There was a specific word in her post that our community at this very painful time find very triggering, but it was absolutely not connected in any way,” he added. “I spoke to Alicia and she was horrified to learn what the word implied and immediately took it down. Alicia has always been a fighter for all human rights. I’ve had a front row seat for over a decade of seeing her positive influence in the world. Her humanitarian work reflects her empathy and her heart.”

Keys previously mentioned having an interest in paragliding in a 2021 interview with the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Keys for additional comment.

