Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Worthy,’ while she says they are in a ‘beautiful’ place

(CNN) — Will Smith has shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir.

The pair have been the subject of multiple headlines since Pinkett Smith revealed last week that the pair have been separated since 2016.

It’s just one of the revelations in her new memoir, “Worthy.”

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Smith emailed the publication a response to her book.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life,” he wrote, “a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

On “TalkShopLive” over the weekend, Pinkett Smith appeared with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and talked about her book.

Norris said she wanted to clear up some of the “vitriol” aimed at her daughter.

“I just wanted to say when you guys decided to separate that was a decision that both of you made,” Norris said. “Your both separated. You did not cheat on Will.”

Pinkett Smith and her husband had appeared together on an episode of her “Red Table Talk” in July 2020 where she confirmed she had had a relationship with singer August Alsina during a rough patch in their marriage.

Pinkett Smith confirmed what her mother said.

“I just need people to know ok I did not cheat on Will Smith,” she said. “No matter how sad he looked at that table.”

Pinkett Smith later said she is now “in a place of peace. I’m in a place of happiness.”

“As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation… in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together,” she said. “And it just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together. “

During Pinkett Smith’s appearance on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” which debuted Monday, Shetty read a letter he said was from Smith.

“I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more,” Shetty read. “I’ll start now. Welcome to the authors’ club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Pinkett Smith laughed saying, “He knows I can’t have no Merlot.”

“That’s beautiful,” she told Shetty. “That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”

In making her original revelation that she and Smith had split, Pinkett Smith told NBC’s Hoda Kotb they are still leagally married. She said she “made a promise” that there would never be a reason for her and Smith to divorce “and I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Smith posted on his verified Instagram account over the weekend, showing him laying down on a boat while a voiceover can be heard saying, “Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere” as notification bells chime.

The caption reads “Notifications off.”

Pinkett Smith responded in the comments with laughing emojis.

