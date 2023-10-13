Seth Rogen’s wife Lauren Miller Rogen reveals she had brain aneurysm removed

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Lauren Miller Rogen revealed this week that she had surgery to remove a brain aneurysm.

Miller Rogen, married to actor and producer Seth Rogen, shared her experience during a speech at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to People.

Because dementia runs in her family, Miller Rogen explained she had sought a full body MRI several years ago “to take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity.”

She revealed, “They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head. So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn’t want to mimic.”

Initially, Miller Rogen said, the aneurysm “remained small.” She later underwent surgery at UCLA to remove it when doctors noticed last year that it had grown in size.

“I’m truly endlessly grateful to Dr. Colby, his entire team, and the entire staff at UCLA who guided us through this scary experience that I’m truly grateful to have overcome,” Miller Rogen added.

She formed the nonprofit Hilarity for Charity in 2012 to raise money for dementia care and research.

