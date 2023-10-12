Mary Lou Retton’s ‘DWTS’ partner shares update on her health

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber says his former dance partner, retired Olympian Mary Lou Retton, is “fighting” for her health.

Earlier this week, Retton’s daughter McKenna Kelly posted on Instagram that her mother is is “fighting for her life” because of “a very rare form of pneumonia.”

Kelly asked for prayers and donations to offset her mother’s medical bills in the post.

Farber, who partnered with Retton during Season 27 of “DWTS” inn 2018, told “Entertainment Tonight” that he had spoken with her.

“I’ve been talking to her today and she’s fighting,” said Farber, who this season is competing on the show with actress Alyson Hannigan. “She kind of wants to give up, but I’m sending her videos of her dancing and I’m telling her, ‘There’s only one Mary Lou Retton. You’ve got this!’”

The dancer said Retton had wanted to meet up with him a few weeks ago when she was in Los Angeles, but he was too busy with rehearsals.

He expressed confidence that she would conquer her illness.

“She’s a fighter. She’s going to be great,” he said. “I know her very well. And she’s like family to me and she’s a fighter… she’s strong. She’s strong.”

Kelly posted a note on her Instagram account on Wednesday, thanking people for their support.

“My sisters Skyla, Shayla Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our mom, the note reads. “Mom is in ICU and continues to fight. She is getting incredible medical care! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses! We ask for continued prayers and positive thoughts for our mom.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.