Bruce Willis’ wife celebrates the debut of ‘Moonlighting’ on Hulu

(CNN) — Emma Heming Willis is celebrating the streaming debut of “Moonlighting.”

The the beloved romantic comedy series, starring Bruce Willis and Cybil Shepherd as private investigators, is now streaming on Hulu.

“What happy news this is,” Heming Willis wrote in the caption of a repost of a photo of her husband and Shepherd in character. “You bet our family will be watching tomorrow @hulu David Addison and Maddie Hayes forever.”

The popular series ran from 1985 to 1989 and featured a long will-they-or-won’t-they become a couple storyline between Willis and Shepherd’s characters.

It was announced last year that WIllis would be stepping away from his career due to cognitive issues. He has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a progressive brain condition.

All five seasons of “Moonlighting” are currently streaming on Hulu.

