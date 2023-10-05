Trailer for new James Bond-themed game show with Brian Cox will leave you shaken and stirred

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Brian Cox might be done playing the domineering patriarch of a certain love-to-hate-them power clan, but that’s not to say he’s finished intimidating others at large.

The actor is set to take on the role of “Controller” in the new adventure game show “007: Road to a Million,” set to premiere on Prime Video next month.

The teaser for the show dropped on Thursday, timed to “James Bond Day” – marking the October 5th anniversary of the release of the first Bond film, the Sean Connery-starring “Dr. No” in 1962 – and it shows contestants going to great lengths to win a coveted prize.

In the clip, Cox is heard in voice over saying, “I put real people into a James Bond adventure, to win £1 million ($1.21 million),” as players are seen doing several don’t-try-this-at-home stunts, like climbing a crane and hopping from the top of one moving train car to the next.

As the “Controller,” Cox sets up the “Bond-inspired challenges,” according to a release from Prime, monitoring the players’ quests and “delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges.”

“The only thing standing in their way is me,” Cox continues in voice over, in that unmistakable Logan Roy lilt of his.

The feats in the show don’t all look terrifying – a pair get to jet around in an Aston Martin, for example – but there are also spiders and explosions, so it’s safe to say winning that jackpot won’t be easy.

The locales presented are definitely worthy of a world-class spy, as players are seen encountering danger and intrigue in the Scottish Highlands, Chile’s isolated Atacama Desert, the streets of Venice, Italy and the Swiss Alps.

Cox is fresh off his Emmy-nominated turn as Logan Roy in HBO’s “Succession,” whom he played for four seasons before the hit show wrapped up earlier this year. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“007: Road to a Million,” which comes from the producers behind the James Bond film franchise, will premiere all of its eight episodes on Prime Video on November 10.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.