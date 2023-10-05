Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free look draws praise from Jamie Lee Curtis

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Pamela Anderson went without makeup for Paris Fashion Week and Jamie Lee Curtis found it beautiful.

The “Halloween” actress posted a photo of Anderson with her natural look on Instagram, writing “THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!”

“@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face,” Curtis wrote. “I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

The former “Baywatch” star, who is enjoying a career renaissance, has said she now wears little to no makeup compared to when she was on the series in the early ’90s.

Anderson recently told Elle that back then, “I just went along with what people were telling me what to do” in terms of her look.

She explained that she has chosen to wear little or no makeup since the death of her former makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who died in 2019 following a battle with breast cancer.

“She was the best,” Anderson said of Vogel. “Since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

The toned-down look, Anderson said, is “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing,” she said. “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Anderson has been back in the limelight with a new book, documentary and several fashion shoots including with Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger,

